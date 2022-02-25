Menu
2010 Hyundai Sonata

157,256 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2010 Hyundai Sonata

Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

157,256KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8335308
  • Stock #: P1338
  • VIN: 5NPET4AF4AH611158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2010 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 157,256 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 249HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

