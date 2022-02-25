$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2010 Hyundai Sonata
Limited - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
157,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335308
- Stock #: P1338
- VIN: 5NPET4AF4AH611158
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,256 KM
This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2010 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 157,256 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 249HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2