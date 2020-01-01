2010 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Pwr steering Comfort Air Conditioning Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Child safety rear door locks Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS) Convenience Tilt Steering Column Full Length Floor Console Halogen Headlamps Front/rear floor mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear window wiper w/washer Aux 12V pwr outlet Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Exterior Aluminum Wheels tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Trim Body Colour Fender Flares Body Colour Grille Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Windows Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna

Additional Features side steps SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 140-amp alternator driver height adjustment Cargo tie down loops Front seat area carpet 3.21 Axle Ratio Hill start assist 600-CCA maintenance free battery Hood insulation Front seatback map pockets Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Bright Interior Accents Freedom Panel Storage Bag Electronic roll mitigation Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch 3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system Swing-away mirrors Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/bright spokes Rear passenger assist handles kit Premium Sound Package Temp & compass gauge 200 km/h speedometer Deep-tint sunscreen windows Low-back front bucket seats Outside tire carrier Rear compartment covered storage Rear seat outboard head restraints Rear seat/cargo area carpet Reclining front seats Sliding sun visors w/mirrors Sport bar w/full padding TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE 18" x 7.5" satin silver painted aluminum wheels Black/silver front bumper Black/silver rear bumper Fuel Tank Skid Plate (2) front/(1) rear tow hooks HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers Hydraulic assist brake boost Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle Audio jack for mobile devices

