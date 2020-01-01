Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Wrangler

311,924 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

311,924KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6294054
  • Stock #: P1179A
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H19AL122981

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1179A
  • Mileage 311,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

For a family-friendly four-door SUV with real off-road capability, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is unbeatable. This 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 311,924 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 202HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Side Steps.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Pwr steering
Air Conditioning
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Tilt Steering Column
Full Length Floor Console
Halogen Headlamps
Front/rear floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Aux 12V pwr outlet
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Aluminum Wheels
tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Body Colour Fender Flares
Body Colour Grille
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Fixed long mast antenna
side steps
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
140-amp alternator
driver height adjustment
Cargo tie down loops
Front seat area carpet
3.21 Axle Ratio
Hill start assist
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Hood insulation
Front seatback map pockets
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Bright Interior Accents
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Electronic roll mitigation
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
Swing-away mirrors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/bright spokes
Rear passenger assist handles kit
Premium Sound Package
Temp & compass gauge
200 km/h speedometer
Deep-tint sunscreen windows
Low-back front bucket seats
Outside tire carrier
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Reclining front seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
18" x 7.5" satin silver painted aluminum wheels
Black/silver front bumper
Black/silver rear bumper
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle
Audio jack for mobile devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 213,409 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,690 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 75,969 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory