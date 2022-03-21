Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

119,885 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

GS

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

119,885KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8730806
  • Stock #: NK0428B
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF0A1123056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,885 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda 3 is probably the only hatchback you will come across, with so many premium luxury features made as standard. This 2010 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 is all smiles thanks to its completely redesigned interior and exterior. This vehicle's interior is reason alone to put this car on your short list; its appointments are like no other car in its class, featuring Mazda's flair for details and high quality materials that are fashionably different. This sedan has 119,885 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Myers Kanata Hyundai

