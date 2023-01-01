2010 MINI Cooper

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483980

10483980 Stock #: 23-0405A

23-0405A VIN: WMWMF3C54ATU79657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 139,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.