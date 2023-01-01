Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 MINI Cooper

139,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2010 MINI Cooper

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

2010 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Cooper

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10483980
  • Stock #: 23-0405A
  • VIN: WMWMF3C54ATU79657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2010 MINI Cooper Hardtop is a compact, four-passenger sports coupe that offers driving thrills while returning great gas mileage.Two new packages are available for 2010. Intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the MINI name, the Mayfair and Camden packages feature unique alloy wheels, special paint and popular options. This hatchback has 139,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 118HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2024 Volkswagen Atla...
 1,754 KM
$59,998 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sp...
 12,100 KM
$58,500 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sp...
 12,125 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory