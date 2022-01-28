Menu
2010 Nissan Pathfinder

200,854 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8166667
  • Stock #: 21-0445A
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB5AC600146

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-0445A
  • Mileage 200,854 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,854 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

