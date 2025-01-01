Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2010 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This sedan has 138,972 kms. Its matador red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2010 Nissan Versa

138,972 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Nissan Versa

Watch This Vehicle
12383151

2010 Nissan Versa

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,972KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP6AL392052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MATADOR RED
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3096A
  • Mileage 138,972 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This sedan has 138,972 kms. It's matador red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof 34,530 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i - Sunroof - Navigation 184,979 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte5 for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Kia Forte5 120,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa