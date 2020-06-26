Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2010 Nissan Versa

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL - Power Windows

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  178,322KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5260523
  Stock #: 20-1143A
  VIN: 3N1BC1CP8AL403584
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

With excellent fuel economy and a roomy interior, this Nissan Versa is full of surprises. This 2010 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 178,322 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-XXXX

613-714-8880

