2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
93,569KM
Used
VIN JS3TD0D75A4110160
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0978A
- Mileage 93,569 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Because of its fully independent suspension and ladder frame design within a uni-body structure, Suzuki calls the Grand Vitara The Off-Road Athlete. It sits on a rugged chassis, and safety features include anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, traction control, anti-skid system, side curtain airbags with rollover sensors, front side airbags and electronic stability control to help prevent the loss of control of the vehicle. Towing capacity is 3,000 pounds with the V6 engine. The Suzuki Grand Vitara enters 2010 with minimal changes. Among them is the addition of standard navigation. More soundproofing has been added to the body, and the car now features a remote fuel-door release and automatic climate-control. This SUV has 93,569 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
