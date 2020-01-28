Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!



Compare at $7526 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $7100!



If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2010 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 179,562 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.







Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Additional Features Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.