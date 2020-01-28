Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

CE - Power Windows - Power Doors

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$7,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,562KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4603752
  • Stock #: 19-1625A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC415166
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

Compare at $7526 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $7100!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2010 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 179,562 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.



Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Additional Features
  • Soft Door Close

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

