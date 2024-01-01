Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $10065 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9495! <br> <br> Looking for an SUV, but dont want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what youre looking for. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 135,556 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$306.33</b> monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2010 Toyota RAV4

135,556 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

Sport - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,556KM
VIN 2T3RF4DV1AW051569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats!

Compare at $10065 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9495!

Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 135,556 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Payments from $306.33 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Ford F-150 4X2 - SUPERCAB XLT - 145 WB for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Ford F-150 4X2 - SUPERCAB XLT - 145 WB 129,194 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura ILX Premium Sedan - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Acura ILX Premium Sedan - Leather Seats 40,259 KM $24,298 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 73,810 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4