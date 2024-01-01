$9,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
Sport - Sunroof
2010 Toyota RAV4
Sport - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,556KM
VIN 2T3RF4DV1AW051569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats!
Compare at $10065 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9495!
Looking for an SUV, but don't want anything too big? The Toyota RAV4 could be just what you're looking for. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 135,556 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Payments from $306.33 monthly with $0 down for 36 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2010 Toyota RAV4