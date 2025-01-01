$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
Base - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,090KM
VIN 2T3BF4DV5AW031505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol!
The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 266,090 kms. It's barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Additional Features
Cruise Contol
