Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol!</b><br> <br> The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 266,090 kms. Its barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2010 Toyota RAV4

266,090 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota RAV4

Base - Power Windows - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle
12276438

2010 Toyota RAV4

Base - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,090KM
VIN 2T3BF4DV5AW031505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,090 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol!

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2010 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 266,090 kms. It's barcelona red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Contol.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Additional Features

Cruise Contol

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 23,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, RADIANT PACKAGE, POWER STEPS, AIR RIDE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury PREMIUM, RADIANT PACKAGE, POWER STEPS, AIR RIDE 65,607 KM $89,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM AWD, 3.6 V6, TOW PACK, TRI ZONE CLIMATE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM AWD, 3.6 V6, TOW PACK, TRI ZONE CLIMATE 16,956 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4