Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 172,090 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

172,090 KM

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
172,090KM
VIN 1G1PF5S99B7295768

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,090 KM

Get inspired to tackle your daily drive when you get behind the wheel of our incredible 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 172,090 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
