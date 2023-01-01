Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

174,890 KM

+ tax & licensing
LS - Siriusxm

LS - Siriusxm

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

174,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9446023
  • Stock #: 23-0050B
  • VIN: 2CNFLCEC7B6303689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,890 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 174,890 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

