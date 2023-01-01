$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
111,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379385
- Stock #: 23-0310A
- VIN: 1GCSGAFX6B1110952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the Chevy Express is perfect. The Express is an old school work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The Chevy Express is a no-nonsense work van that gets the job done. This van has 111,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 195HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
