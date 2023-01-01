2011 Chevrolet Express

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10379385

10379385 Stock #: 23-0310A

23-0310A VIN: 1GCSGAFX6B1110952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 111,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.