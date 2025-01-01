$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge
SEL
2011 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,452KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC4BBA43958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bordeaux Reserve Red Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2797A
- Mileage 130,452 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry
This 2011 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 130,452 kms. It's bordeaux reserve red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
