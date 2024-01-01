Menu
With impressive seating capacity and a huge volume of cargo space, the GMC Acadia is an ideal vehicle for families on the go. This 2011 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 192,962 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2011 GMC Acadia

192,962 KM

Details Description

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE2

11990673

2011 GMC Acadia SLE2

SLE2

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,962KM
VIN 1GKKRPED2BJ328055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1869A
  • Mileage 192,962 KM

Vehicle Description

With impressive seating capacity and a huge volume of cargo space, the GMC Acadia is an ideal vehicle for families on the go. This 2011 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 192,962 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stock # A1869A
2011 GMC Acadia SLE2 192,962 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2011 GMC Acadia