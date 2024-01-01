$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
192,962KM
VIN 1GKKRPED2BJ328055
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1869A
- Mileage 192,962 KM
Vehicle Description
With impressive seating capacity and a huge volume of cargo space, the GMC Acadia is an ideal vehicle for families on the go. This 2011 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 192,962 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Kanata Nissan
