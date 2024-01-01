$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
286,000KM
VIN 1GTR2VE3XBZ253195
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-2104A
- Mileage 286,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
This 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This 4X4 pickup has 286,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2011 GMC Sierra 1500