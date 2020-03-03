Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2011 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 217,101KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4773828
  • Stock #: R1085A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H70BL821161
Exterior Colour
Glacier Blue Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2011 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 217,101 kms. It's glacier blue metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX-L. The 2011 Honda CR-V EX-L handles more than just the road. It provides for the passenger's needs with features like leather heated seats, an 8-way power driver seat, a power moonroof, remote keyless entry, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded premium audio system, heated mirrors and SiriusXM.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

