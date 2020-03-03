2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Fog Lights

Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

Front & rear crumple zones

Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)

Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Exterior Tinted Glass

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Roof rack side rails Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

3-point seatbelts for all seating positions

Front seat mounted side impact airbags

60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Roof mounted micro antenna Convenience Automatic Headlights

Compact Spare Tire

Floor mats

(3) passenger assist grips

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Powertrain Transmission Cooler Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Chrome grille surround Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Lockable glove box

Front active head restraints

(2) rear coat hangers

Remote fuel door/hood release

Seatback pockets

Shift interlock system

Pwr window lock-out button

Hood buckling creases & safety stops

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Body-side reinforcements

Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

150-amp alternator

3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine

Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts

Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer

2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer

Eco indicator

Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions

Leather-wrapped black shift knob

Cargo area under-floor storage

Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

P235/60R18 all season tires

Simulated leather door trim inserts

18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels

Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates

Dark grey body-side moulding

Premium cut-pile carpeting

Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter

Adjustable illumination level

Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close

Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents

Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive

Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks

Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround

Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors

Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors

Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches

Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders

Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition

SiriusXM

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate

Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance

Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers, subwoofer, 605-watt external amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription

