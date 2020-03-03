Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited - $100 B/W

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited - $100 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,234KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4795755
  • Stock #: LK0791A
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG5BG044852
Exterior Colour
Black Noir Pearl Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Sante Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 152,234 kms. It's black noir pearl metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $99.30 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Roof rack side rails
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
  • Front seat mounted side impact airbags
  • 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Roof mounted micro antenna
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Floor mats
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Powertrain
  • Transmission Cooler
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
  • Chrome grille surround
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Additional Features
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Lockable glove box
  • Front active head restraints
  • (2) rear coat hangers
  • Remote fuel door/hood release
  • Seatback pockets
  • Shift interlock system
  • Pwr window lock-out button
  • Hood buckling creases & safety stops
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Body-side reinforcements
  • Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • 150-amp alternator
  • 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
  • Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
  • Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
  • 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
  • Eco indicator
  • Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
  • Leather-wrapped black shift knob
  • Cargo area under-floor storage
  • Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
  • P235/60R18 all season tires
  • Simulated leather door trim inserts
  • 18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
  • Deluxe metal grain door sill scuff plates
  • Dark grey body-side moulding
  • Premium cut-pile carpeting
  • Center stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
  • Adjustable illumination level
  • Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof -inc: one-touch open/close
  • Body-colour door handle w/chrome accents
  • Borg-Warner electronic all-wheel drive
  • Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
  • Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
  • Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
  • Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down, pinch protection, illuminated switches
  • Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets, bottle holders
  • Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, door courtesy, ignition
  • SiriusXM
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
  • Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, rear tailgate
  • Trip computer -inc: L/100 km, range, trip distance
  • Infinity Logic 7 AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (9) Infinity speakers, subwoofer, 605-watt external amp, iPod USB/aux input, 3-month trial satellite radio subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

