2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$11,980 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 6 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794493

8794493 Stock #: 22-0204A

22-0204A VIN: WDDGF8BBXBF595830

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-0204A

Mileage 163,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.