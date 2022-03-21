Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

163,655 KM

Details Description

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

4DR SDN 3.0L 4MAT

4DR SDN 3.0L 4MAT

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

+ taxes & licensing

163,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8794493
  • Stock #: 22-0204A
  • VIN: WDDGF8BBXBF595830

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0204A
  • Mileage 163,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $12699 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $11980!

New Arrival! This 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 163,655 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

