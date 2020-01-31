Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control!



Compare at $6359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $5999!



For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 126,447 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control.







Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.