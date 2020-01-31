Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,447KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4630176
  • Stock #: P1111A
  • VIN: JA32U2FU9BU600271
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

Compare at $6359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $5999!

For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 126,447 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

