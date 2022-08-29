Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Altima

225,046 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - Power Windows - Power Doors

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

225,046KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9175324
  • Stock #: P1454A
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP1BC130136

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1454A
  • Mileage 225,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This Nissan Altima is a top choice among midsize cars delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2011 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 225,046 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 201,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 109,801 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 0 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory