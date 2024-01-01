$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Sentra
2.0 S - Cruise Control - Power Windows
2011 Nissan Sentra
2.0 S - Cruise Control - Power Windows
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,090KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB6APXBL711257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!
For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2011 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 121,090 kms. It's dark blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2011 Nissan Sentra