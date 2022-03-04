Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Sentra

310,422 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Sentra

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Sentra

2.0 SL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

310,422KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8523602
  • Stock #: 21-0452B
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP8BL660549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-0452B
  • Mileage 310,422 KM

Vehicle Description

For a reliable, fuel efficient compact, this Nissan Sentra is a stylish, competitive car. This 2011 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 310,422 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Toyota Venza Ba...
 176,206 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT6 Pr...
 34,800 KM
$62,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 33,671 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory