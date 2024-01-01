$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL - Power Windows
2011 Nissan Versa
1.8 SL - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,611KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1BC1CP0BL401068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,611 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
Handsome styling, a roomy back seat, and excellent fuel economy make this Nissan Versa an appealing car. This 2011 Nissan Versa is for sale today in Kanata.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 136,611 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Handsome styling, a roomy back seat, and excellent fuel economy make this Nissan Versa an appealing car. This 2011 Nissan Versa is for sale today in Kanata.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 136,611 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV - Sunroof - Navigation 36,063 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XL 82,125 KM $38,698 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC 121,149 KM $28,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2011 Nissan Versa