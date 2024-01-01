Menu
<b>Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> Handsome styling, a roomy back seat, and excellent fuel economy make this Nissan Versa an appealing car. This 2011 Nissan Versa is for sale today in Kanata. <br> <br>Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 136,611 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2011 Nissan Versa

136,611 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL - Power Windows

2011 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL - Power Windows

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,611KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP0BL401068

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,611 KM

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!

Handsome styling, a roomy back seat, and excellent fuel economy make this Nissan Versa an appealing car. This 2011 Nissan Versa is for sale today in Kanata.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 136,611 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2011 Nissan Versa