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2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - Low Mileage
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,022KM
VIN WVGBV7AX3BW543840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-4084B
- Mileage 54,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile compact 5-seat crossover wagon that was built for families on the go. For 2011, Tinguan remains a true performance-oriented compact SUV with real off-road ability. Powered by a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the Tiguan provides excellent hustle and practicality. Standard features include power door lock, power - heated mirrors, air conditioning and a security system for added piece of mind!
This low mileage SUV has just 54,022 km. It's Reflex Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Volkswagen Tiguan is a versatile compact 5-seat crossover wagon that was built for families on the go. For 2011, Tinguan remains a true performance-oriented compact SUV with real off-road ability. Powered by a 200-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the Tiguan provides excellent hustle and practicality. Standard features include power door lock, power - heated mirrors, air conditioning and a security system for added piece of mind!
This low mileage SUV has just 54,022 km. It's Reflex Silver Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan