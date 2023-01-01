$13,465+ tax & licensing
2012 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Premium Plus
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
170,675KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9598414
- Stock #: P3070A
- VIN: WA1VFCFP4CA107488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,675 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This contemporary Audi Q5 is a thoroughly modern luxury crossover a cut above its crowded field of competition. This 2012 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
There is something special that sets this Audi Q5 apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it is the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it is the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 170,675 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 75 L
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 990 mm
Wheelbase: 2,807 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,475 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Overall Width: 1,898 mm
Curb weight: 1,855 kg
Overall Length: 4,629 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
Overall height: 1,653 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2