2012 Audi Q5

$13,465 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 6 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9598414

9598414 Stock #: P3070A

P3070A VIN: WA1VFCFP4CA107488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3070A

Mileage 170,675 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Video Monitor Location: Front Total Number of Speakers: 10 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Silver aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 75 L Front Head Room: 1,000 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Rear Head Room: 990 mm Wheelbase: 2,807 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,475 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Overall Width: 1,898 mm Curb weight: 1,855 kg Overall Length: 4,629 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L Overall height: 1,653 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Rear reverse sensing system Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.