2012 BMW X1

169,637 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

169,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739468
  • Stock #: LK0766A
  • VIN: WBAVL1C59CVR76583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK0766A
  • Mileage 169,637 KM

Vehicle Description

A premium interior and excellent on-road capabilities help propel this X1 to the top ranks in its class. This 2012 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The smallest in the X range is also the most fun. Excellent on road dynamics, sharp steering for a precise input and powerful and competent engines help deliver that well known BMW driving experience. Beautiful yet very versatile, this X1 remains as a top pick among competition for a few things. Large trunk space, well designed quality interior, long list of options and a driving behavior like that of a sports car. This SUV has 169,637 kms. It's deep sea blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars
Diversity antenna
(2) front cup holders
pwr trunk release
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Front fog lights
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Interlocking door anchoring system
Chrome Line Exterior
Black roof rails
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Diamond Black Trim
Bluetooth wireless technology
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Collapsible tube crash technology
Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters
Body-colour roof strips
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Dynamic cruise control
BMW TeleServices
Condition based service display
Front passive anti-whiplash headrests
Automatic headlights w/rain sensor -inc: luminous rings
Adaptive brake lights -inc: tailgate brake light
Body-colour heated pwr exterior mirrors -inc: blue tint
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) -inc: dynamic brake control
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
BMW Assist -inc: (1) year safety & security
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
6-way manually adjustable 3-stage heated front seats
Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Front sliding centre armrest w/storage
Multi-function 3-spoke leather sport steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter
Fully finished luggage compartment w/lashing eyes
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
xDrive all wheel drive system
Start/Stop Engine Button
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Electronic limited slip differential
Twin chrome exhaust tips
2.0L 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine w/single twin-scroll turbocharger, double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high-precision direct injection, Valvetronic
Front/rear ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering

