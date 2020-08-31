2012 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Hill Descent Control SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Front side-impact airbags Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Front chrome grille w/black kidney bars Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Convenience (2) front cup holders Power Options pwr trunk release Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column Interlocking door anchoring system Chrome Line Exterior Black roof rails Tire pressure warning (TPW) Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function BMW ambiance lighting Battery safety terminal (BST) Diamond Black Trim Bluetooth wireless technology White turn signal indicator lenses Chrome side window frame trim Collapsible tube crash technology Door entry sills w/"BMW" in chrome Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector All-position 3-point safety belts w/force limiters Body-colour roof strips Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Dynamic cruise control BMW TeleServices Condition based service display Front passive anti-whiplash headrests Automatic headlights w/rain sensor -inc: luminous rings Adaptive brake lights -inc: tailgate brake light Body-colour heated pwr exterior mirrors -inc: blue tint 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) -inc: dynamic brake control Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system BMW Assist -inc: (1) year safety & security Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Locking illuminated glovebox 6-way manually adjustable 3-stage heated front seats Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests Front sliding centre armrest w/storage Multi-function 3-spoke leather sport steering wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micro filter Fully finished luggage compartment w/lashing eyes 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system xDrive all wheel drive system Start/Stop Engine Button Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Electronic limited slip differential Twin chrome exhaust tips 2.0L 16-valve 241-HP TwinPower turbo I4 engine w/single twin-scroll turbocharger, double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high-precision direct injection, Valvetronic Front/rear ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering

