2012 Buick LaCrosse

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear Vision Camera

Pwr child security rear door locks

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Trunk release, power

Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection

Shift knob, leather wrapped

Antenna, integral, rear window

Suspension, 4-wheel independent suspension

Mouldings, rocker body coloured -inc: chrome inserts

Sill plates, Chrome applique

Lockout protection -inc: prevention of doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition

Power, retained accessory

Air filtration system -inc: dust & pollen

Trunk entrapment release handle -inc: internal manual

Driver seat adjustment, 8-way power

Glass, solar ray tinted, acoustic laminated windshield & front side

Lighting, Headlights, Halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel

Lighting, Tail lights, LED

Mirrors, Exterior Rear-view, Power, body colour, manual folding, heated

Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade

Acoustics pkg w/Buick QuietTuning

Ambient lighting package, front & rear doors, console, IP light pipe and front foot well puddle lights

Console, Floor, Front centre floor with armrest, two covered cupholders and storage

Driver information centre, colour message centre -inc: outside temp display, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info

Instrumentation, speedometer, engine temp, fuel, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp & fuel gauge

Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming

Lighting, front reading lights, reading lamps, front console, glove box, trunk

Rear seat heating & cooling ducts

Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: (2) integrated cup holders

Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system

Steering column, manual tilt & telescope adjustable

Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped

Sunshades, driver & passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Windows, power, driver & front passenger express up/down & rear passenger express down

Windshield humidity sensor & auto defog activation

2.77 axle ratio (REQ: LFX Engine)

Brakes, Power, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and intelligent, brake assist

Exhaust System, Dual bright styles exhaust tips

Park Brake, Electronic

7-speakers w/centre channel

Air bags, front driver and passenger, dual stage -inc: front passenger air bag suppression & passenger detecting system

Air bags, Head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard

Seat belts -inc: 3 point in all outboard & centre rear seating positions, front seat dual pretensioners & load limiters

Mirrors, integrated turn indicator, puddle lamps

Lumbar, driver 4-way power

Passenger seat adjustment, 8-way power

Engine, 3.6L DI V6 SFI w/E85 capability

Lighting, Front fog -inc: halogen, projector beam

Rear park assist, ultrasonic, audible warning

