2012 Buick LaCrosse

W/1SL - Low Mileage

2012 Buick LaCrosse

W/1SL - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,300KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778355
  • Stock #: 19-6260A
  • VIN: 1G4GC5E31CF121672
Exterior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This 2012 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full-size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full-size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This low mileage sedan has just 71,300 kms. It's brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 303HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Pwr child security rear door locks
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Trunk release, power
  • Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
  • Shift knob, leather wrapped
  • Antenna, integral, rear window
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent suspension
  • Mouldings, rocker body coloured -inc: chrome inserts
  • Sill plates, Chrome applique
  • Lockout protection -inc: prevention of doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition
  • Power, retained accessory
  • Air filtration system -inc: dust & pollen
  • Trunk entrapment release handle -inc: internal manual
  • Driver seat adjustment, 8-way power
  • Glass, solar ray tinted, acoustic laminated windshield & front side
  • Lighting, Headlights, Halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
  • Lighting, Tail lights, LED
  • Mirrors, Exterior Rear-view, Power, body colour, manual folding, heated
  • Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade
  • Acoustics pkg w/Buick QuietTuning
  • Ambient lighting package, front & rear doors, console, IP light pipe and front foot well puddle lights
  • Console, Floor, Front centre floor with armrest, two covered cupholders and storage
  • Driver information centre, colour message centre -inc: outside temp display, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, engine temp, fuel, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp & fuel gauge
  • Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming
  • Lighting, front reading lights, reading lamps, front console, glove box, trunk
  • Rear seat heating & cooling ducts
  • Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: (2) integrated cup holders
  • Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
  • Steering column, manual tilt & telescope adjustable
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped
  • Sunshades, driver & passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Windows, power, driver & front passenger express up/down & rear passenger express down
  • Windshield humidity sensor & auto defog activation
  • 2.77 axle ratio (REQ: LFX Engine)
  • Brakes, Power, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and intelligent, brake assist
  • Exhaust System, Dual bright styles exhaust tips
  • Park Brake, Electronic
  • 7-speakers w/centre channel
  • Air bags, front driver and passenger, dual stage -inc: front passenger air bag suppression & passenger detecting system
  • Air bags, Head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard
  • Seat belts -inc: 3 point in all outboard & centre rear seating positions, front seat dual pretensioners & load limiters
  • Mirrors, integrated turn indicator, puddle lamps
  • Lumbar, driver 4-way power
  • Passenger seat adjustment, 8-way power
  • Engine, 3.6L DI V6 SFI w/E85 capability
  • Lighting, Front fog -inc: halogen, projector beam
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic, audible warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Directions Website Inventory

613-592-9221

