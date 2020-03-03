2012 Buick LaCrosse

- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Rear Vision Camera
- Pwr child security rear door locks
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Trunk release, power
- Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
- Shift knob, leather wrapped
- Antenna, integral, rear window
- Suspension, 4-wheel independent suspension
- Mouldings, rocker body coloured -inc: chrome inserts
- Sill plates, Chrome applique
- Lockout protection -inc: prevention of doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition
- Power, retained accessory
- Air filtration system -inc: dust & pollen
- Trunk entrapment release handle -inc: internal manual
- Driver seat adjustment, 8-way power
- Glass, solar ray tinted, acoustic laminated windshield & front side
- Lighting, Headlights, Halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
- Lighting, Tail lights, LED
- Mirrors, Exterior Rear-view, Power, body colour, manual folding, heated
- Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade
- Acoustics pkg w/Buick QuietTuning
- Ambient lighting package, front & rear doors, console, IP light pipe and front foot well puddle lights
- Console, Floor, Front centre floor with armrest, two covered cupholders and storage
- Driver information centre, colour message centre -inc: outside temp display, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle info
- Instrumentation, speedometer, engine temp, fuel, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp & fuel gauge
- Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming
- Lighting, front reading lights, reading lamps, front console, glove box, trunk
- Rear seat heating & cooling ducts
- Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest -inc: (2) integrated cup holders
- Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
- Steering column, manual tilt & telescope adjustable
- Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped
- Sunshades, driver & passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
- Windows, power, driver & front passenger express up/down & rear passenger express down
- Windshield humidity sensor & auto defog activation
- 2.77 axle ratio (REQ: LFX Engine)
- Brakes, Power, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) and intelligent, brake assist
- Exhaust System, Dual bright styles exhaust tips
- Park Brake, Electronic
- 7-speakers w/centre channel
- Air bags, front driver and passenger, dual stage -inc: front passenger air bag suppression & passenger detecting system
- Air bags, Head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard
- Seat belts -inc: 3 point in all outboard & centre rear seating positions, front seat dual pretensioners & load limiters
- Mirrors, integrated turn indicator, puddle lamps
- Lumbar, driver 4-way power
- Passenger seat adjustment, 8-way power
- Engine, 3.6L DI V6 SFI w/E85 capability
- Lighting, Front fog -inc: halogen, projector beam
- Rear park assist, ultrasonic, audible warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.