This 2012 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Push Button Start
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Additional Features
- rear reading lights
- Front Reading Lights
- Tire inflator kit
- Rear seat heating and cooling outlets
- Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation
- Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage and top tether for children in all 3 rear positions
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Child-security rear door locks, electronic
- Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
- Assist handles, front and rear passengers
- Glass, solar ray, tinted
- Suspension, 4-wheel independent
- Generator, 120 amp
- Antenna, integral, rear window
- Sill plates, Chrome applique
- Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down
- Power, retained accessory
- Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual
- Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade
- Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming
- Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
- 3.76 axle ratio (REQ: MR6 6-speed Manual Transmission)
- Interactive drive control
- Battery, 12V maintenance free. Includes rundown protection
- Suspension, HiPer strut front suspension
- Steering, power, hydraulic variable effort, sport
- Brakes, power, front and rear disc, ABS, with intelligent brake assist
- Brakes, power park brake
- Exhaust, dual, integrated
- Mouldings, satin chrome finish window all-around
- Grille, smoked chrome
- Lighting, bi-xenon high-intensity discharge (HID with automatic light control)
- Lighting, tail lamps and rear centre high mounted stop lamp
- Mirrors exterior rear-view, power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signals
- Door handles, body colour with chrome insert
- Harman/Kardon 9-Speaker amplified audio system
- Seats, driver seat adjustment, 8-way power
- Seats, lumbar, driver 4-way power
- Seats, rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest storage -inc: (2) integrated cup holders
- Console, floor, front centre with armrest, two covered cup holders and storage
- Mats, floor, "GS" embroidered front carpet mats
- Sport pedals, alloy
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather flat bottom sport wheel with audio controls
- Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp and fuel gauge
- Driver information centre (DIC), monochrome message centre w/outside temp, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information.
- Lockout protection, prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition
- Security System, Audible/visible Theft Alarm System -inc: programmable content theft horn and lamp activation
- Air filtration system -inc: particulate, pollen & odour filter
- Ambient lighting package, front and rear doors, console, and front foot well puddle lights
- Storage area illumination, glove box, trunk
- Cargo area, cargo net
- Airbags, Front Driver and Passenger, Dual Stage -inc: air bag suppression and passenger detecting system
- Airbags, Head Curtain, 1st and 2nd Row Outboard Head Curtain Side Impact Air Bags
- Seat Belts, 3 Point in Front Outboard and Centre Rear Seating Positions Front Seat Dual Pretensioners and Load Limiters
