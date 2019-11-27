This 2012 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/







Price is plus HST and licence only.

Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Convenience Cruise Control

Push Button Start Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Additional Features rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Tire inflator kit

Rear seat heating and cooling outlets

Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage and top tether for children in all 3 rear positions

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Child-security rear door locks, electronic

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Assist handles, front and rear passengers

Glass, solar ray, tinted

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Generator, 120 amp

Antenna, integral, rear window

Sill plates, Chrome applique

Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down

Power, retained accessory

Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual

Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade

Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming

Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming

3.76 axle ratio (REQ: MR6 6-speed Manual Transmission)

Interactive drive control

Battery, 12V maintenance free. Includes rundown protection

Suspension, HiPer strut front suspension

Steering, power, hydraulic variable effort, sport

Brakes, power, front and rear disc, ABS, with intelligent brake assist

Brakes, power park brake

Exhaust, dual, integrated

Mouldings, satin chrome finish window all-around

Grille, smoked chrome

Lighting, bi-xenon high-intensity discharge (HID with automatic light control)

Lighting, tail lamps and rear centre high mounted stop lamp

Mirrors exterior rear-view, power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signals

Door handles, body colour with chrome insert

Harman/Kardon 9-Speaker amplified audio system

Seats, driver seat adjustment, 8-way power

Seats, lumbar, driver 4-way power

Seats, rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest storage -inc: (2) integrated cup holders

Console, floor, front centre with armrest, two covered cup holders and storage

Mats, floor, "GS" embroidered front carpet mats

Sport pedals, alloy

Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather flat bottom sport wheel with audio controls

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp and fuel gauge

Driver information centre (DIC), monochrome message centre w/outside temp, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information.

Lockout protection, prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition

Security System, Audible/visible Theft Alarm System -inc: programmable content theft horn and lamp activation

Air filtration system -inc: particulate, pollen & odour filter

Ambient lighting package, front and rear doors, console, and front foot well puddle lights

Storage area illumination, glove box, trunk

Cargo area, cargo net

Airbags, Front Driver and Passenger, Dual Stage -inc: air bag suppression and passenger detecting system

Airbags, Head Curtain, 1st and 2nd Row Outboard Head Curtain Side Impact Air Bags

Seat Belts, 3 Point in Front Outboard and Centre Rear Seating Positions Front Seat Dual Pretensioners and Load Limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.