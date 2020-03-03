2012 Buick Regal

Convenience Cruise Control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

3.23 axle ratio

Rear seat heating and cooling outlets

Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage and top tether for children in all 3 rear positions

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Door handles, body coloured

Child-security rear door locks, electronic

Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Assist handles, front and rear passengers

Glass, solar ray, tinted

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Generator, 120 amp

Antenna, integral, rear window

Premium 7-speaker audio system

Sill plates, Chrome applique

Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped with audio controls

Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down

Power, retained accessory

Tire Compact Spare, Space-Saver, Steel 16"

Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual

Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade

Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming

Power Outlets, Two front auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12 volt)

Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming

Battery, 12V maintenance free. Includes rundown protection

Brakes, power, front and rear disc, ABS, with intelligent brake assist

Brakes, power park brake

Grille, smoked chrome

Lighting, tail lamps and rear centre high mounted stop lamp

Mirrors exterior rear-view, power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signals

Seats, driver seat adjustment, 8-way power

Seats, lumbar, driver 4-way power

Seats, rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest storage -inc: (2) integrated cup holders

Console, floor, front centre with armrest, two covered cup holders and storage

Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp and fuel gauge

Driver information centre (DIC), monochrome message centre w/outside temp, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information.

Lockout protection, prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition

Security System, Audible/visible Theft Alarm System -inc: programmable content theft horn and lamp activation

Air filtration system -inc: particulate, pollen & odour filter

Ambient lighting package, front and rear doors, console, and front foot well puddle lights

Storage area illumination, glove box, trunk

Cargo area, cargo net

Airbags, Front Driver and Passenger, Dual Stage -inc: air bag suppression and passenger detecting system

Airbags, Head Curtain, 1st and 2nd Row Outboard Head Curtain Side Impact Air Bags

Seat Belts, 3 Point in Front Outboard and Centre Rear Seating Positions Front Seat Dual Pretensioners and Load Limiters

Mouldings, bright chrome, window all-around

Engine, 2.4 litre, 182hp, DI, L4, DOHC, VVT, aluminum, E85 flex fuel capable

Steering, power, electric, rack and pinion

Exhaust, dual hidden

Lighting, front fog lights, halogen projector beam

Seats, passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power vertical

