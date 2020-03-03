Menu
2012 Buick Regal

W/1SH - Low Mileage

2012 Buick Regal

W/1SH - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,306KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778358
  • Stock #: 20-6228A
  • VIN: 2G4GP5EK9C9191859
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This 2012 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Buick Regal is a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet well-appointed mid-size luxury sedan. With sophisticated styling and an agile suspension, the Regal proves that it's competitive with European rivals. On top of an engaging driving experience, it's packed with premium features and craftsmanship. The design and materials are all high quality and are sure to impress. For an entry-level luxury sedan, the value of the Buick Regal is unbeatable. This low mileage sedan has just 47,306 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • rear reading lights
  • Front Reading Lights
  • 3.23 axle ratio
  • Rear seat heating and cooling outlets
  • Windshield humidity sensor and auto defog activation
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage and top tether for children in all 3 rear positions
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Door handles, body coloured
  • Child-security rear door locks, electronic
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Assist handles, front and rear passengers
  • Glass, solar ray, tinted
  • Suspension, 4-wheel independent
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Antenna, integral, rear window
  • Premium 7-speaker audio system
  • Sill plates, Chrome applique
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather wrapped with audio controls
  • Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down and rear passenger express down
  • Power, retained accessory
  • Tire Compact Spare, Space-Saver, Steel 16"
  • Trunk Entrapment Release Handle, Internal Manual
  • Windshield Wipers and Washers, Variable intermittent, flat blade
  • Lighting, Entry/exit with theatre dimming
  • Power Outlets, Two front auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12 volt)
  • Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
  • Battery, 12V maintenance free. Includes rundown protection
  • Brakes, power, front and rear disc, ABS, with intelligent brake assist
  • Brakes, power park brake
  • Grille, smoked chrome
  • Lighting, tail lamps and rear centre high mounted stop lamp
  • Mirrors exterior rear-view, power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signals
  • Seats, driver seat adjustment, 8-way power
  • Seats, lumbar, driver 4-way power
  • Seats, rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest storage -inc: (2) integrated cup holders
  • Console, floor, front centre with armrest, two covered cup holders and storage
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescope adjustable
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temp and fuel gauge
  • Driver information centre (DIC), monochrome message centre w/outside temp, compass, GM oil life monitor, fuel economy, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information.
  • Lockout protection, prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition
  • Security System, Audible/visible Theft Alarm System -inc: programmable content theft horn and lamp activation
  • Air filtration system -inc: particulate, pollen & odour filter
  • Ambient lighting package, front and rear doors, console, and front foot well puddle lights
  • Storage area illumination, glove box, trunk
  • Cargo area, cargo net
  • Airbags, Front Driver and Passenger, Dual Stage -inc: air bag suppression and passenger detecting system
  • Airbags, Head Curtain, 1st and 2nd Row Outboard Head Curtain Side Impact Air Bags
  • Seat Belts, 3 Point in Front Outboard and Centre Rear Seating Positions Front Seat Dual Pretensioners and Load Limiters
  • Mouldings, bright chrome, window all-around
  • Engine, 2.4 litre, 182hp, DI, L4, DOHC, VVT, aluminum, E85 flex fuel capable
  • Steering, power, electric, rack and pinion
  • Exhaust, dual hidden
  • Lighting, front fog lights, halogen projector beam
  • Seats, passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power vertical

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

