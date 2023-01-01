Menu
The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. Its a fun car that youll be excited to drive. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 128,933 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

128,933 KM

Details Description

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

128,933KM
Used
VIN 1G1PF5SC8C7366391

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0482A
  • Mileage 128,933 KM

Vehicle Description

The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 128,933 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

2012 Chevrolet Cruze