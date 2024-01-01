$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,404KM
VIN 2GNFLPE51C6258142
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry
This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 243,404 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2012 Chevrolet Equinox