2012 Chevrolet Impala

179,351 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2012 Chevrolet Impala

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512714
  • Stock #: 24-0422B
  • VIN: 2G1WC5E37C1168981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth

This 2012 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe, and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value. This sedan has 179,351 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

