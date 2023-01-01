$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT - OnStar - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
366,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547484
- Stock #: P1646A
- VIN: KL77P2EM1CK508629
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 366,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for something a little different in a family car? Stand out in this Chevy Orlando! This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 366,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Siriusxm, Power Windows.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
oil life monitor
Driver seat armrest
Illuminated cargo area
Child view mirror
Dome with theatre lighting
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under front row seats
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Rear seat, second row 60/40 split flat-folding -inc: centre armrest, dual cup holders
Head restraints, adjustable all positions
Seat storage back pocket, driver
Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer
Rear seat, third row 50/50 split flat-folding
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual driver
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual front passenger
Instrumentation, black instrument panel with silver accents
Front row dual map lights
Power outlets, auxiliary, 1 front, second row, cargo area, 12-volt
Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Console, centre, closed storage and dual cup holders
Driver information centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed and digital speedometer
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under second row seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
130 amp alternator
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
3.94 final drive ratio
Steering, power electric with variable assist
Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg
Safety
Onstar
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Seatbelts, 3 point in all seating positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: switch on driver door
Airbags, front passenger sensing system
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Airbags, driver and front passenger side-impact, seat mounted
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in second row outboard positions & top tether for children in all second row positions
Media / Nav / Comm
6-speakers
Antenna, short roof mounted
Exterior
Intermittent rear wiper and wash
Door handles, body colour
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Lights, delay feature
Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall
Spare tire, full size
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, body-colour
Lights, halogen composite
Lights, automatic exterior lamp control
Moulding, black upper body side
Glass, Solar Ray deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist
