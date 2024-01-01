Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The 2012 Chevrolet Orlandos beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolets fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 136,212 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

136,212 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,212KM
VIN KL77P2EM2CK587034

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,212 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2012 Chevrolet Orlando's beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolet's fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 136,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 82,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier - Low Mileage 69,727 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST 167,530 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Orlando