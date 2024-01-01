$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,212KM
VIN KL77P2EM2CK587034
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,212 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2012 Chevrolet Orlando's beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolet's fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 136,212 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
