$5,548
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - OnStar - Power Windows
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$5,548
+ taxes & licensing
368,425KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10542030
- Stock #: P3281A
- VIN: 3GCPKSE74CG109670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 368,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $5714 - Our Price is just $5548!
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is just as at home on the work site as it is on the open road. This 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Thanks to new technology and structural upgrades plus a strong desire to keep the Silverado a leader in its class, the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is built with you in mind. The Silverado 1500 offers impressive towing capacities and when you factor in its comfortable seats, a smooth ride, plus low wind and road noise levels, Silverado 1500 proves that it's the truck one you want. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 368,425 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Safety
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Suspension class: HD
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Gross vehicle weight: 3,175 kg
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,656 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.2 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Length: 5,847 mm
Overall height: 1,872 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,654 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,661 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 7.1 s
Curb weight: 2,423 kg
Manual child safety locks
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2