2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,650 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

SXT

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

143,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10055193
  • Stock #: 23-0170B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6CR155421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,650 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 143,650 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Buy From Home Available

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

