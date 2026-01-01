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New Arrival! This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 250,656 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

250,656 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

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14528205

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
250,656KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG9CR311256

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,656 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 250,656 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-714-8880

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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan