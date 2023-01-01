Menu
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> The Ford Escape has an interior thats comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 157,414 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG4CKA18419 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG4CKA18419</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,414 KM

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!

The Ford Escape has an interior that's comfortable for its occupants and flexible to maximize cargo space your way. This 2012 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 157,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9EG4CKA18419.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth

Sync
SiriusXM

