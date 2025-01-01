Menu
<b>Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> This 2012 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Its no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether youre drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. Its not only comfortable and good on gas, but its a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 230,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP3F25CL165057 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP3F25CL165057</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

VIN 1FAHP3F25CL165057

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

This 2012 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This sedan has 230,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FAHP3F25CL165057.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
