2012 GMC Sierra 1500

138,773 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,773KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9233077
  Stock #: 22-9215A
  VIN: 3GTP2UEA3CG227183

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour DK TITAN CLOTH
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 22-9215A
  Mileage 138,773 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 138,773 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 4.8L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

