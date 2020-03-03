500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compare at $9646 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9100!
If you appreciate mechanical refinement, the 2012 Honda Civic is the clear choice, says KBB.com. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 163,100 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2