Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$9,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4796517
  • Stock #: 20-1112A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52CH027155
Exterior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

Compare at $9646 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $9100!

If you appreciate mechanical refinement, the 2012 Honda Civic is the clear choice, says KBB.com. This 2012 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 163,100 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 57,126 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,604 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOO...
 152,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message