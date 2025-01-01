$6,075+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL - Cruise Control - $36.13 /Wk
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL - Cruise Control - $36.13 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$6,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,042KM
VIN KMHCT4AE2CU139237
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors!
No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 70,042 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $36.13 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$6,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2012 Hyundai Accent