No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

Its hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but thats exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 70,042 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $36.13 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. 

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2012 Hyundai Accent

70,042 KM

$6,075

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

GL - Cruise Control - $36.13 /Wk

13153390

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL - Cruise Control - $36.13 /Wk

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$6,075

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,042KM
VIN KMHCT4AE2CU139237

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors!

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage sedan has just 70,042 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $36.13 with $0 down for 48 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$6,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2012 Hyundai Accent