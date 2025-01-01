$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Touring GLS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,265KM
VIN KMHDB8AE4CU153199
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With a low price, a huge cargo space and extra room for rear passengers, this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is simply a steal. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 88,265 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
