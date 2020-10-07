Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

87,585 KM

$8,777

+ tax & licensing
$8,777

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL - $97 B/W - Low Mileage

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GL - $97 B/W - Low Mileage

$8,777

+ taxes & licensing

87,585KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5902554
  • Stock #: MK0790A
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE6CU157089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a spacious compact hatchback with surprisingly sophisticated road manners. - ednumds.com This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A five door hatchback, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring combines practicality and affordability in an appealing compact car. Hyundai says that the Elantra Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are surprisingly good for the class. The Elantra Touring features 24 cubic feet of cargo space and a very efficient engine that allows the wagon to get 31 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg in the city.This wagon has 87,585 kms. It's shimmering silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.85 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Pwr door locks
Rear seat heater ducts
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Chrome accented grille
Roof mounted antenna
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
90-amp alternator
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Front/rear door map pockets
60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Remote fuel filler door/hood release
Shift interlock system
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Body-side reinforcements
Passenger occupancy sensor
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Cut-pile floor carpeting
Impact-sensing driver door unlock
(1) rear coat hanger
Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down
12-volt aux pwr outlet
Driver/front passenger depowered airbags
Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system
Pwr window lock-out
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS)
3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock, trip odometer
Lighting -inc: map, cargo area, dome w/delay, glove box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

