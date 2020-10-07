2012 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Rear window intermittent wiper/washer Power Options Pwr door locks Seating Rear seat heater ducts Trim Body-colour door handles Body-colour bumpers Chrome accented grille Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer 90-amp alternator (3) assist grips Air filter Front/rear door map pockets 60-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Remote fuel filler door/hood release Shift interlock system Hood buckling creases & safety stops Body-side reinforcements Passenger occupancy sensor Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks 2.0L DOHC 16-valve CVVT I4 engine Pwr engine-speed sensing rack & pinion steering T125/80D15 compact spare tire Cut-pile floor carpeting Impact-sensing driver door unlock (1) rear coat hanger Pwr windows w/front driver side auto-down 12-volt aux pwr outlet Driver/front passenger depowered airbags Lower anchors & upper tether anchors for children (LATCH) system Pwr window lock-out Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS) 3-point front seat belts w/adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners, force limiters Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shocks 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders & (3) adjustable headrests Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock, trip odometer Lighting -inc: map, cargo area, dome w/delay, glove box

