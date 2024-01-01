$7,810+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL SOLD AS IS
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL SOLD AS IS
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$7,810
+ taxes & licensing
187,697KM
Used
VIN 5XYZGDAGXCG119095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour blac
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0128A
- Mileage 187,697 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
