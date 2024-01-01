Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

187,697 KM

Details

$7,810

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SOLD AS IS

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SOLD AS IS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

187,697KM
Used
VIN 5XYZGDAGXCG119095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour blac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0128A
  • Mileage 187,697 KM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe