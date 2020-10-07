Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps
This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 135,228 kms. It's ash black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is GL. This versatile Hyundai Tucson GL is an excellent value for money. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, fog lamps, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.85 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario. Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
Rear wiper w/washer
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Roof-mounted antenna
Anti-Theft System
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)