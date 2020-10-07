2012 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front seatback pockets Remote hood/fuel door releases Rear wiper w/washer Carpeted front & rear floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Roof-mounted antenna Safety Anti-Theft System Front/rear crumple zones Child-safety rear door locks Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS) Trim Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers

Additional Features 110-amp alternator Locking glove box Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Black door handles 4-spoke tilt steering wheel Hood buckling creases (4) assist grips Coat hanger Shift interlock system Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Storage Tray Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions 2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering Body-colour rear spoiler Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders Rear seat bag hook (6) Luggage net holders Downhill brake control (DBC) Hillstart assist control (HAC) Body-side reinforcement 3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters Air conditioning w/air filter (3) 12V pwr outlets Black/body-colour grille 17" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers P225/60R17 LRR tires Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back* Needle punch floor covering Heated foldable pwr mirrors Active ECO system 12-volt battery w/battery saver 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Artificial leather centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders Driver/passenger visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder Lighting -inc: front map lights, front sunglass holder, cargo area, front door courtesy, dome w/auto cut-off Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux input jack EZ lane change assist turn signals

