2012 Hyundai Tucson

135,228 KM

$8,777

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

GL - $97 B/W

GL - $97 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

135,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5902551
  • Stock #: MK148A
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU520819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK148A
  • Mileage 135,228 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Fog Lamps

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2012 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 135,228 kms. It's ash black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is GL. This versatile Hyundai Tucson GL is an excellent value for money. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, fog lamps, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $96.85 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Compact Spare Tire
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
Rear wiper w/washer
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Digital clock
Roof-mounted antenna
Anti-Theft System
Front/rear crumple zones
Child-safety rear door locks
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
Body-colour bumpers
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
110-amp alternator
Locking glove box
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Black door handles
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Hood buckling creases
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Storage Tray
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
Body-colour rear spoiler
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Air conditioning w/air filter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Black/body-colour grille
17" x 6.5" steel wheels w/covers
P225/60R17 LRR tires
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
Needle punch floor covering
Heated foldable pwr mirrors
Active ECO system
12-volt battery w/battery saver
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Artificial leather centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders
Driver/passenger visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder
Lighting -inc: front map lights, front sunglass holder, cargo area, front door courtesy, dome w/auto cut-off
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux input jack
EZ lane change assist turn signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

