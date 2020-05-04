Menu
2012 Kia Forte

EX - Power Seats

2012 Kia Forte

EX - Power Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,989KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4988433
  • Stock #: 19-1518A
  • VIN: KNAFU4A22C5599025
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

Unexpected levels of refinement and lots of value for money. This 2012 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 153,989 kms. It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

