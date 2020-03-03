2012 Kia Rondo

Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Pollen/dust filter

Centre-stack rear seat ducts

Overhead sunglass holder

Front anti-whiplash active headrests

Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls Seating Heated Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode

2.7L 24-valve V6 engine Exterior Roof Rails

Aluminum Wheels

Front/rear mud guards Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Fuel Door Release

Front/rear floor mats

Front/rear door map pocket

Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Rear coat hook

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

(6) SPEAKERS

Roof mounted micro antenna Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Fog Lamps

Electronic Brake Distribution

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Side-impact door beams

Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Impact-sensing door unlock

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Rear child safety locks

Front & rear crumple zones

Electronic stability control w/traction control system Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Heated pwr mirrors Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather-wrapped gear shift knob

Additional Features Chrome Exhaust Tip

Bluetooth Connectivity

Projection headlamps

Chrome accented door handles

Front armrest w/storage

Illuminated ignition switch

Cargo net hooks

Chrome accented side moulding

Front/rear assist grips

Front seat back pockets

54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Towing/lashing hook

Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

Windshield wiper de-icer

Chrome Interior Accents

Eco-Minder

(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets

Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia

Shift interlock

"Tiger nose" radiator grille

Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps

3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

(2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls

