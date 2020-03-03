Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

EX - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $65 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,258KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817349
  • Stock #: 20-1083B
  • VIN: KNAHH8A60C7412909
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $7419 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $6999!

Priced as a compact hatchback and offering seven seats, this Kia Rondo is definitely the most affordable 7 seat people mover you can buy. This 2012 Kia Rondo is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This wagon has 100,258 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $64.62 with $0 down for 60 months @ 7.49% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Pollen/dust filter
  • Centre-stack rear seat ducts
  • Overhead sunglass holder
  • Front anti-whiplash active headrests
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated controls
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
  • 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front/rear mud guards
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Front/rear door map pocket
  • Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Rear coat hook
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • (6) SPEAKERS
  • Roof mounted micro antenna
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Electronic Brake Distribution
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Impact-sensing door unlock
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Electronic stability control w/traction control system
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Heated pwr mirrors
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Additional Features
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Projection headlamps
  • Chrome accented door handles
  • Front armrest w/storage
  • Illuminated ignition switch
  • Cargo net hooks
  • Chrome accented side moulding
  • Front/rear assist grips
  • Front seat back pockets
  • 54 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Towing/lashing hook
  • Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
  • Windshield wiper de-icer
  • Chrome Interior Accents
  • Eco-Minder
  • (1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
  • Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia
  • Shift interlock
  • "Tiger nose" radiator grille
  • Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
  • 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
  • (2) front cupholders, (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise, audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Send A Message